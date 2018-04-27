23 °C
Historical cars rally kicks off close to Bucharest this weekend

by Ro Insider
The Old Cars Rally Prahova 2018, an event featuring older cars, takes place on April 27 and April 28 in Ploiesti, a city 60 km north of Bucharest.

Forty teams will enter the rally. They will drive cars manufactured between 1938 and 1991. The competition accepts cars that have a certificate attesting that they are historical vehicles.

The start of the rally is in the city’s central area, close to the Palace of Culture.

The rally takes place on public roads and participants are expected to follow the current driving rules.

The awarding of the winners is scheduled for Saturday, April 28.

(Photo: Clubul Vehiculelor De Epoca Facebook Page)

