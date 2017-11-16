Office space in Bucharest grows to 2.5 mln sqm

The office space in Bucharest grew to 2.5 million sqm in the first nine months of this year, according to a report by the real estate consultant JLL.

Real estate developers completed projects with a total area of 71,200 sqm in the third quarter of this year.

The pre-lease agreements signed by Amazon and Bitdefender in the Globalworth Campus (13,555 sqm), respectively Orhideea Towers (9,250 sqm) were the biggest transactions based on the rented office area.

In total, companies delivered office projects in Bucharest with a total area of 114,200 sqm in the first nine months of this year. Bucharest’s Center-West area has benefited from the largest office area delivered this year, with 64,200 sqm.

Commercial real estate transactions reached EUR 610 million in the first nine months of this year, up 44% year-on-year, according to JLL. The number of transactions increased, but the average value remained at around EUR 25 million.

