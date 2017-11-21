Saint Petersburg ballet brings Nutcracker performance to Bucharest

The St. Petersburg Classical Ballet company will deliver a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker on December 3.

The event takes place at Bucharest’s Sala Palatului, starting 20:00.

The St. Petersburg Classical Ballet company was set up by Andrei Batalov, a first soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg. The theater, which opened in 1860, is known for having hosted the premiers of many works by Tchaikovsky, Mussorgsky, or Rimsky-Korsakov. A graduate of the Vaganova Ballet Academy, Batalov has had a stage career spanning more than 20 years.

Among the soloists of the St. Petersburg Classical Ballet company there are Yevgeny Ivanchenko, Leonid Sarafanov, Oksana Bondareva, Alexandra Timofeeva, Evgheni Ivanchenko, Maria Poliudova, and Vladimir Statnii.

The repertoire of the company includes such masterpieces of classical ballet as Tchaikovsky’s The Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, The Sleeping Beauty, A. Adam’s Giselle, or Michel Fokine’s Les Sylphides.

