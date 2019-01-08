EU-funded nursery, kindergarten at industrial park in NW Romania

Oradea I Industrial Park, the largest one in Bihor county, will see a RON 5 million (EUR 1.07 million) investment in a kindergarten and a nursery. The funds will come from the Regional Operational Program 2014-2020, Bihon.ro reported.

The educational unit will welcome the children of the staff working for the companies in the Park.

The new building will stand on a plot of land of 4,116 sqm. It will have two levels and it will accommodate two nursery classrooms and four kindergarten ones, bedrooms, storage spaces, a sports hall, a multifunctional hall and medical offices.

Drum Asfalt, Trameco and Novartis will work on the project. The project is due to be finished in 25 months.

(Photo: Pixabay)

