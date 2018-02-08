Number of employees in Romania’s private sector, up 12% in 2017

The number of employees working in private companies went up by 12% in 2017 compared to the previous year, according to Smartree Romania, a leading provider of outsourcing payroll services and personnel administration.

“Considering the job openings, last year was a good one for the Romanian economy, with an increase in the number of employees nationwide,” said Adrian Stanciu, Smartree CEO.

The increase in the number of employees came as foreign investors opened new offices, logistics centers, and new production units and companies already present in Romania expanded their operations.

“Besides the difficulties encountered in the recruitment process, employers still faced the challenge of maintaining good employee retention rates, therefore many companies had to raise wages or improve the bonus system,” Stanciu added.

According to Smartree’s statistics, additional wage benefits increased on average by 11% in 2017 compared to 2016. Overall, the employees’ well-being registered a growth of 7% compared to the previous year.

The index also takes into account the situation of annual and medical leaves. The number of days off went up by 4%, while the number of days of sick leave taken by employees increased by 5%.

[email protected]