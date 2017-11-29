Number of building permits for residential buildings up 6% in Romania

The number of building permits for residential buildings in Romania increased by 6.1% in the first ten months of this year compared to the same period last year, to 35,496, according to the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Romania’s North-Eastern region saw the highest increase, namely 817 additional building permits. In the Bucharest-Ilfov area, the number rose by 356 between January and October compared to the same period last year.

Local authorities issued 3,861 building permits in Romania in October. More than 61% of them were issued in rural areas.

Romania’s Western region saw the biggest increase in October, namely 209 additional building permits compared to the same period last year. In the Bucharest-Ilfov area, the number of permits dropped by 84 in October year-on-year.

Compared to the previous month, the number of building permits went down in five of Romania’s regions and increased in three regions in October.

