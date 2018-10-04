8.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 04, 11:30

NTT Data Romania ups business by 27% in first eight months

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Software and IT services provider NTT Data Romania, part of Japanese group NTT Data, reached a turnover of EUR 43 million in the first eight months of this year, up by 27% compared to the same period of 2017.

By the end of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2019, the company estimates a turnover of EUR 77 million, up by about a third (32%) compared to the previous financial year.

Domestic sales increased faster than exports, reaching a share of 28% of the turnover in the first eight months.

NTT Data Romania has a team of 1,700 specialists in Romania and Serbia.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / NTT DATA Romania)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now