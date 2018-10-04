NTT Data Romania ups business by 27% in first eight months

Software and IT services provider NTT Data Romania, part of Japanese group NTT Data, reached a turnover of EUR 43 million in the first eight months of this year, up by 27% compared to the same period of 2017.

By the end of this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2019, the company estimates a turnover of EUR 77 million, up by about a third (32%) compared to the previous financial year.

Domestic sales increased faster than exports, reaching a share of 28% of the turnover in the first eight months.

NTT Data Romania has a team of 1,700 specialists in Romania and Serbia.

(photo source: Facebook / NTT DATA Romania)