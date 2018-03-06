NTT data leases space for 150 IT specialists in Timisoara

NTT Data Romania, one of the top local providers of software solutions, has leased 2,800 sqm of office space in the third office building of the Openville Timisoara project developed by local Iulius group. The new company premises will accommodate approximately 150 IT specialists.

“The team currently comprises more than 150 specialists in Timisoara, a number that will certainly grow owing to the current context of growing opportunities, our strategic position on the domestic and foreign market, as well as the talent pool available on the labor market in this progressive city,” said Diana Stanese, COO, Executive VP, NTT DATA Romania.

NTT DATA Romania, the former EBS Romania, currently has a team of 1,600 people, 50% more than in early 2017. The company has its headquarters in Cluj-Napoca.

The United Business Center 3 (UBC 3) building, where NTT Data will move its Timisoara offices, is currently under construction and should be finalized in the fourth quarter. The building will have 19,000 sqm on 14 floors.

Visma Software, a Norwegian provider of business management software solutions, also leased 4,200 sqm in the building.

