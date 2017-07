The non-performing loans (NPL) ratio in Romania’s banking system went down by 0.1 percentage point to 9.26%, in April this year, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

The NPL ratio is down 3.85 percentage points when compared to April 2016.

The number of individuals who are more than 30 days late in paying back their loan instalments went down by 0.8% in April compared to the previous month, to 668,682. The overdue sums totaled RON 8 billion (EUR 1.75 billion).

