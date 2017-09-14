Not paying the fines could cost Romanians their driver licenses

The drivers who fail to pay the traffic fines within 30 days of their issue date could lose their driver licenses if a draft bill proposed by the Social Democrat MP Mihai Weber comes into force.

Those who will find themselves in such a situation will be able to get their driver licenses back if they present proof that they have paid the fine, reports local Agerpres.

The draft bill completes an article on contraventions. This new paragraph says that the driver of a motor vehicle or an agricultural or forestry tractor will have their driving right suspended if he fails to the pay the traffic fine in a period of 30 days.

According to the project’s explanatory memorandum, the fact that the drivers don’t pay these fines affects the local budget, as they represent important amounts of money going to the state budget. Thus, an adequate legislative policy is needed to generate measures to increase the collection of fines, but also to make citizens pay their fines within the limit set by the law, sanctioning their attitude towards non-compliance with the legal norm.

The draft bill was submitted to the Senate, which is the first chamber of the Parliament to discuss and vote on this project.

Irina Marica, [email protected]