Norwegian group to buy EUR 270 mln bad loans from Raiffeisen Bank Romania

Norwegian group B2 Holding is in negotiations to acquire a bad loan portfolio worth EUR 270 million from Raiffeisen Bank Romania, according to market sources.

The acquisition price is estimated at about EUR 30 million, bank representatives told local mergers & acquisitions journal Mirsanu.ro. The deal’s cod name is Fain.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania’s bad loan ratio reached 7.6% at the end of September.

The lender recorded a profit of EUR 74 million in the first nine months of this year. Its net interest income totaled EUR 194 million whereas the assets reached EUR 7.7 billion during this period. The bank had 5,372 employees at the end of September.

The non-performing loan market in Romania is close to EUR 2 billion. It is one of the most dynamic markets in the region.

