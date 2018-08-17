32 °C
Romanian company launches effervescent bio fertilizers

by Romania Insider
Norofert Organics, a Romanian producer of fertilizers and chemicals for the agriculture sector, launched the first effervescent bio fertilizers on the local market.

The effervescent tablets, which can include fertilizers as well as other inputs that help prevent culture disease, replace the classical liquid or powder products used in agriculture. The product will first be sold in Romania, Spain and Croatia.

The Romanian company has cooperated with researchers from UK, Croatia, Hungary and Lithuania for producing these tablets. According to the company, a 250-gram tablet replaces a 1.2-kilogram vial. The BioChain technology has a preventive role and uses 100% organic fertilizers and phytosanitary products, according to the producer.

