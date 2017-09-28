Non-performing loans ratio drops to 8.24% in Romania in July

The non-performing loans ratio in Romania’s banking system dropped to 8.24% in July, down by 0.08 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to Romania’s National Bank (BNR).

The NPL ratio went down by 2.78 pp compared to July last year.

The number of individuals with arrears of over 30 days to banks and non-banking financial institutions decreased by 2.7% in July compared to the previous month reaching about 668,000. These people had arrears worth over RON 7.28 billion (EUR 1.58 billion).

The total loans in lei reached RON 140.3 billion (EUR 30.5 billion) in August, up 1.3% over the previous month. Of the total amount, RON 76.3 billion (EUR 16.5 billion) represented loans contracted by individuals. The rest represented corporate loans.

The loans in foreign currency amounted to about EUR 20 billion in August, down 0.35% over the previous month.

