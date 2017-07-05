Romanian fashion brand enters Polish market with Warsaw store

Romanian fashion brand Nissa is opening an 86 sqm store in Warsaw, inside the Arkadia shopping center, this summer.

The opening marks the company’s entrance on the Polish market.

Nissa currently owns 16 stores throughout Romania. It is also present in Europe and the Middle East through distributors and agents, and also retails online. The company’s online sales grew over 50% yearly over the past three years.

Colliers International represented Nissa in the leasing negotiations.

Nissa is a family business owned by Denisa Radian, who runs it together with her mother and her sister. It initially started as a producer in Craiova, but soon went to retail with the Nissa brand.

