Hunting rifle of late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu, on sale at Bucharest auction

A hunting weapon that belonged to late Romanian communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu will be put up for sale at an Artmark auction organized on July 11.

The Holland & Holland hunting rifle, which was made in 1933 at the command of the head of the Royal Legation of Romania in Tirana for King Carol II, and then confiscated and modified for Nicolae Ceausescu, has a starting price of EUR 12,000.

The rifle has decorative elements made of 18K gold, the two platinum bearing the inscription “Holland & Holland.” There is also a metallic element engraved with the signature “N. Ceausescu.” The total weight of gold pieces exceeds 200 grams, according to a statement from Artmark auction house.

Nicolae Ceausescu was a fan of hunting, having organized many hunting trips during his life. The dictator’s last hunt took place on December 10, 1989, 15 days before his execution.

Irina Marica, [email protected]