Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Arcade Fire set for first Bucharest concerts

Australian musician Nick Cave and his group, The Bad Seeds, will perform for the first time in Bucharest on June 19.

At the same time, Canadian group Arcade Fire will also deliver their first performance in the capital on June 20.

The concerts will take place at the Romexpo exhibition center.

Cave established Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in 1983. The group has approached a wide range of styles, including post-punk, blues, pop, jazz and garage-rock. They released 16 studio albums together, in addition to the three together with The Birthday Party. The 1996 album Murder Ballads features Where the Wild Roses Grow, a duet with Kylie Minogue. It is his most commercially successful single to date.

The musician is also known as a writer, poet, scriptwriter and, occasionally, an actor. He authored two novels: And the Ass Saw the Angel (1989) and The Death of Bunny Munro (2009).

Indie rock band Arcade Fire was established by Win Butler and Josh Deu, in 2001. In 2004 they became recognized internationally with the launch of the album Funeral. They released five studio albums and three EPs so far. In 2017 they began the Infinite Content tour, which continues in 2018.

The tickets for the two concerts can be purchased beginning February 20, at 14:00, in the Eventim network.

For the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds concert, tickets are priced RON 250 (EUR 54) – Diamond Circle, RON 220 (EUR 47) – Golden Circle, and RON 160 (EUR 34) – general entrance.

For the Arcade Fire concert, tickets are priced RON 220 (EUR 47) – Diamond Circle, RON 190 (EUR 40) – Golden Circle, and RON 160 (EUR 34) – Normal Circle.

(Photo: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Facebook Page)

