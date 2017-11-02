New York restaurant with Romanian chef receives Michelin star

The Clocktower restaurant at the New York Edition hotel in New York, where Romanian chef Danila Bogdan works, has been awarded a Michelin star in the 2018 edition of the restaurant guide.

Clocktower is a project of the British Michelin-starred chef Jason Atherton and of restaurateur Stephen Starr. Danila Bogdan is a chef de cuisine at the venue. Brian Yurko is the executive pastry chef, while James Horn is a general manager.

Danila Bogdan has more than 12 years of experience in European kitchens and has spent the last five years with a Michelin Star Restaurant. He was nominated by Zagat as one of the top 30 chefs in UK under the age of 30 in 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Clocktower is located on the second floor of the iconic Metropolitan Life Tower in New York.

Jason Atherton told The Caterer he was very proud of Danila and that, alongside other members of the team, he played an essential role in the success of the restaurant.

“I’m so proud of Danila. Having worked at Pollen Street Social and Petrus prior to that, he’s gone over there and, of course, it’s taken a couple of years to settle down and get used to all the produce. But this year, we knew we were cooking really solid food there, it felt right. Brian Yurko is a pastry chef with a solid background and his desserts are amazing,” he said. “I couldn’t do this without James, Danila, Brian, Stephen and Starr group executive pastry chef Sebastien Rouxel – they work tirelessly to produce a great product.”

