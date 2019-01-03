Classical music concert in Bucharest celebrates New Year

The sixth edition of Fundația Calea Victoriei’s New Year Concert takes place on January 7, at the Grand Hall of the National Theater in Bucharest.

The concert, titled Celebrate 2019: Classical arias and dances, brings together the Symphactory Orchestra, conducted by Tiberiu Soare, and mezzo-soprano Maria Miron (Jinga), bas-baritone Cătălin Țoropoc and coloratura soprano Mădălina Andreea Barbu.

The program includes pieces by Mozart, Rossini, Donizetti, Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Bizet, Strauss, Delibes, Gounod and Puccini.

Tickets are available in the Eventim network, at prices ranging from RON 95 (EUR 20) to RON 150 (EUR 32).

(Photo: Fundatia Calea Victoriei)

[email protected]