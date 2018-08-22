New vehicle sales, up by almost a quarter in Romania in the first seven months

The total new vehicle sales in Romania reached 105,700 units in the first seven months of this year, up by 23.8% compared to the same period of 2017, according to data from the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers – APIA.

Passenger car sales reached 89,469 units, up 26.4% year-on-year, while commercial vehicle sales totaled 16,217 units, up 11.3% yoy.

Local brand Dacia leads the overall ranking with more than 30,000 vehicles sold in the first seven months, followed by Volkswagen, with 10,300 units, Skoda – 8,100 units, Ford – close to 8,000 units, and Renault – 7,870.

