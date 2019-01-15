New taxes in Romania uncertain as ethnic Hungarians’ party shows no support

The Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR) does not support the new taxes adopted by the Government through emergency ordinance, at the end of December 2018, according to party leader Kelemen Hunor.

The ruling coalition made of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) needs UDMR’s votes to make sure the taxes pass the Parliament’s vote.

“We did not support them last year, when they were enacted only several ways before the end of the year, and we do not support now the provisions of the emergency ordinance passed by the government (emergency ordinance 114/2018),” Kelemen Hunor said in a RFI interview quoted by Revista 22.

There is no evaluation of the effects of those measures included in the ordinance, he explained. Neither the investors nor the broader public had the chance to get acquainted with and comment the provisions included in the ordinance, he argued.

Hunor also mentioned the law that stipulates a six-month period between the enactment and enforcement of amendments to Fiscal Code.

Notably, the core ruling coalition formed by PSD and ALDE recently lost the majority in the Chamber of Deputies where the main bills are endorsed. The ruling coalition still enjoys support from the national minorities’ representatives and, for some bills, from UDMR.

