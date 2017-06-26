32 °C
New tax facilities for IT companies in Romania starting July 1

Romania Insider
IT companies, which are not startups, will be able to benefit from tax facilities starting July 1 this year, even if they don’t deliver a final software production.

However, they need to have revenues of EUR 10,000 per programmer per year, said the communications minister Augustin Jianu on Friday, reports local Capital.ro.

Software producers have had tax facilities since 2004. However, the new bill guarantees that these facilities also apply to outsourcing companies and companies that produce software for the global market.

The decision to introduce a threshold was taken to “avoid opportunism or to exclude companies that declare they produce software, although they don’t”, Jianu said.

