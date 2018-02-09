Govt. may introduce new obligation for big companies in Romania

Companies in Romania that have over 50 employees may have to add a new position to their personnel structures, namely an expert in gender equality and equal opportunities. Prime minister Viorica Dancila said this would become mandatory for big companies.

“We want gender equality to be effectively ensured in Romania,” Dancila, who is Romania’s first woman prime minister, said at the beginning of her cabinet’s meeting on Thursday.

However, the Government’s spokesman Nelu Barbu said after the Government meeting that this was not an obligation but that companies with over 50 employees could hire such an expert if they afford to. At the same time, these companies can opt for training one of their existing employees for this role.

