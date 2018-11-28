New ibis hotel to open near Bucharest Polytechnic in 2020

Polish group Orbis, the strategic partner of French group AccorHotels in Eastern Europe, has signed the management contract for a new ibis hotel in Bucharest.

The new hotel will be located near the Bucharest Polytechnic University and is scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2020. It will have 160 rooms, a restaurant, a bar and conference facilities.

The hotel is developed by Romanian company Novum Business Services.

“With the opening of ibis Bucharest Politehnica we are further developing the existing AccorHotels portfolio, consisting of 11 properties currently in Romania, having a strong pipeline for the years to come in the capital, as well as in key regional cities across the country,” said Frank Reul, Head of Development of Orbis & AccorHotels in Eastern Europe.

