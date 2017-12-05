New Head of the Royal House of Romania: I will continue my father’s work

Princess Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown of Romania and the new Head of the Royal Family of Romania after King Michael’s death, says she will continue her father’s work.

In a message to Romanians, Princess Margareta praises her father’s tireless work for the Romanian people.

“Our country lost King Michael I. For over nine decades, he dedicated to Romania all the strength that God bestowed onto him. And death alone put an end to his tireless and patient work […] An example of unwavering devotion to his people, with a high sense of duty and strong principles, he wrote the most valuable page in the contemporary history of our nation,” Princess Margareta said in her message.

“His kindness and compassion defeated all villainy of the past century, and his wisdom ensured the constancy of our identity, in times of serious deviation from the natural path of our State and Nation. The King was part of the fabric of our people and we are all very proud of him. By his work, King Michael continued the ties that bind the Royal Family to the Romanian Nation. For our tomorrow, he gave us his today.”

“A new time starts for me and my Family and for the Royal House of Romania. Inspired by the same sentiments as my father, I will continue his work, for the fulfillment of our mission towards the Romanian people.”

King Michael I, Romania’s last sovereign, died at his private residence in Switzerland on Tuesday, December 5, at age 96. He was King of Romania from July 1927 until June 1930 and again from September 1940 until December 1947, when he was forced to leave the throne and the country.

Romania’s Royal Family announces its succession line

