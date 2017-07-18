New EUR 52 mln stadium in Craiova already needs renovation

The new stadium in Craiova, whose construction costs reached EUR 52 million, already needs refurbishing and redesign, although it hasn’t yet been inaugurated.

The construction plan was wrong, and the stadium now needs massive repairs, according to documents published last week on the website of the Development Ministry, cited by local Prosport.ro. The building doesn’t meet the Emergency Situations Unit (ISU) norms.

According to the new plan, the stadium will get a new floor, and the arena will be modified, in order to be able to face the wind. The initial design plan didn’t take the wind into account. The stadium’s initial form was reduced by ten meters.

The Government is now planning to invest EUR 12 million in a new stadium in Teleorman.

