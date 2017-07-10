Dedicated bus line to link major cultural objectives in Bucharest

Bucharest City Hall plans to set up a “cultural bus line” in the capital, which would link the major cultural objectives in the city, such as theaters and museums.

The idea was announced after a meeting between Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea and culture minister Lucian Romascanu. Bucharest’s public transport company RATB would run the new line.

“Following the talks, the two officials agreed on a different measure aimed at developing the cultural life of the capital, namely the establishment of a special RATB line, which will have stations at all major cultural objectives in the capital, theaters, museums and other cultural institutions,” reads a press release from Bucharest City Hall.

The two also discussed other projects the institutions they lead can develop together, but also ways to simplify the legislation on obtaining permits for projects in protected areas. During the meeting, the City Hall also announced its intention of taking over the cinemas and summer gardens in the capital, many of which are in an advanced state of degradation, to rehabilitate and modernize them.

Irina Marica, [email protected]