Romania enforces code of conduct for Government members

Romania will have a code of conduct for its Government members. The cabinet approved on Thursday, July 20, the code of conduct which outlines the rules of conduct and ethics for the ministers.

The Code’s main objective is “to ensure the exercise of public dignity as a member of the Government in conditions of integrity, impartiality and transparency, as a means of promoting good governance, an important element of democracy,” reads a statement from the Government.

Thus, the members of the Romanian Government have the obligation to declare, by any means, any situation that generates a conflict of interest or incompatibility. Moreover, they are forbidden to allow their name or image to be used in advertising to promote a commercial activity.

The Government members also have to ensure administrative transparency, “to maintain public confidence in the integrity, impartiality and effectiveness of the public authorities and institutions they represent.”

When invited to participate in public debates, they have to present the official position assumed by the Romanian Government. If there is no official position of the Government, they have to say that the opinion they are expressing doesn’t represent an official point of view.

This new rule appeared after some of Government’s members announced measures that were later denied by the Prime Minister of other ministers. For example, in late June, finance minister Ionut Misa said that the mandatory private pension funds would be abolished. Then, a few hours later, he retracted his statement saying that it was a confusion. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also denied the information.

More recently, the Prime Minister’s honorary adviser Eugen Teodorovici was dismissed from this position after saying that the church needs to be taxed, and after criticizing some of the fiscal measures announced by the Government.

Those who fail to respect the new rules will be subjected to an internal analysis within the Government.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gov.ro)