New children’s hospital inaugurated in Bucharest

The new Dr. Victor Gomoiu Children’s Hospital was inaugurated in Bucharest on Monday, May 14, in the presence of mayor Gabriela Firea, health minister Sorina Pintea and prime minister Viorica Dancila.

The new hospital has six floors and was built in the yard of the current sanitary unit, which is almost 100 years old. A center of excellency in oncology and a mini-hotel where the children’s parents can stay will be built on the site of the former hospital, according to Gabriela Firea. Also, all the departments of the old hospital were moved to the new building.

The new hospital has 222 beds and ten operating rooms. It also has 124 parking places, 52 of which are destined for the medical staff.

Mayor Gabriela Firea said the total cost of the work amounted to some EUR 48 million.

Bucharest City Hall currently has several health programs in progress, one of them targeting the purchase of 100 new ambulances.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Gabriela Firea on Facebook)