New car sales in Romania increase by 20.5% in January

New passenger car sales increased by 20.5% in January 2018 versus the same month of 2017, reaching 7,164 units, according to data presented by the Car Manufacturers and Importers Association – APIA.

Companies continue to support the car market, accounting for 76% of the total sales in January. However, purchases by individual clients reached 1,728 units, up by 36% compared to January 2017.

The top three best-selling car brands remained unchanged in January, namely Dacia, Volkswagen and Skoda. Dacia and Skoda each saw a 15% increase over the first month of 2017 while Volkswagen recorded a 10.5% decline, according to APIA’s data.

Suzuki recorded the highest growth among the top 10 brands, doubling its sales compared to January 2017. Mercedes-Benz also increase its sales by 95%.

Commercial vehicle sales also increased by 27% in January, reaching almost 1,900 units. The total market for new vehicles thus reached over 9,000 units, up 22% year-on-year.

Car dealers expect this year to be the fifth consecutive growth year since 2009 and estimate that the total vehicle sales will reach some 175,000 units by the end of this year.

