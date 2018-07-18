Local publishing house brings new books by Michelle and Barack Obama to Romania

Local Litera Publishing House announced it would publish in Romanian the new books written by former US President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama’s long-awaited biography Becoming will be published first, the date of appearance being set globally for November 13, 2018. Pre-orders will be available soon, Litera announced.

Meanwhile, details about the book of former President Barack Obama, including its title and date of publication, were not announced just yet.

In Becoming, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, making a chronicle of the experiences that have formed her, starting from the childhood lived in the south of Chicago, going through the years of being CEO and having to combine the responsibilities of being a mother with the professional ones, and reaching the years spent at the most famous address in the world. The former first lady describes in her book the achievements and disappointments, both publicly and personally, by telling her story as she lived it, in her own words.

(photo source: Editura Litera on Facebook)