23 °C
Bucharest
Jun 11, 10:30

Romanian Government launches new bond issue for the population

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment
Eurobonds

Romania’s Government approved on Friday, June 8, the last details of the Centennial bond issue for the population, which will probably be launched this week, according to government spokesman Nelu Barbu.

The five-year bonds will offer a yearly coupon of over 4%, which is not taxable, local News.ro reported.

The bonds will be sold through the Romanian Post’s offices as well as through the Treasury and local banks. They will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which will allow an easy exit.

Through this instrument, the Government aims to encourage savings by offering higher yields than the interest rates on bank deposits, Barbu said. The nominal value of the Centennial bonds is RON 1.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now