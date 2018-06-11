Romanian Government launches new bond issue for the population

Romania’s Government approved on Friday, June 8, the last details of the Centennial bond issue for the population, which will probably be launched this week, according to government spokesman Nelu Barbu.

The five-year bonds will offer a yearly coupon of over 4%, which is not taxable, local News.ro reported.

The bonds will be sold through the Romanian Post’s offices as well as through the Treasury and local banks. They will be traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, which will allow an easy exit.

Through this instrument, the Government aims to encourage savings by offering higher yields than the interest rates on bank deposits, Barbu said. The nominal value of the Centennial bonds is RON 1.

