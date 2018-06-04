Romania’s central bank approves new Bancpost CEO

Romanian executive Leontin Toderici has received the central bank’s approval to take over as the new CEO of local lender Bancpost.

He has been mandated by Banca Transilvania, Bancpost’s new owner, to coordinate the integration process of Bancpost, ERB Retail Services and ERB Leasing into the BT financial group.

Toderici has been deputy general manager and chief operating officer at Banca Transilvania since 2013. He has over 20 years of experience in the banking sector.

Banca Transilvania took over Bancpost and the other subsidiaries of Greek group Eurobank in April. The transaction will take Banca Transilvania close to the first position in the local bank’s ranking, which has been dominated for years by BCR.

