Romania’s Transport Ministry wants to launch a new auction for the second segment of the Lugoj-Deva highway section, transport minister Razvan Cuc said on Friday.

He is unhappy with the current project that provides the construction of viaducts for large mammals, reports local Economica.net.

“I am a lover and a protector of the environment, but it seems to me aberrant to supplement the costs of a seven-kilometer segment by EUR 180 million on the grounds that bears would be there. We’ll launch a new auction,” Cuc said.

The second segment of the Lugoj-Deva highway is divided into five parts. The first three parts were opened in March, and the fourth part is almost completed. This part provides the construction of viaducts for large mammals, such as bears.

