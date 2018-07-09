Music festival brings crowd of over 210,000 to the Romanian seaside

A public of over 210,000 attended this year’s edition of the Neversea festival, held in Constanta, at the Romanian seaside, this past weekend.

The four-day event, organized by the same team in charge with the Untold festival in Cluj-Napoca, lined up such names as Armin van Buuren, The Script, Scooter or Streve Aoki. Over 200 artists, including Alan Walker, Hardwell, Jonas Blue, Red Foo, Aloe Blacc, Steve Angello, Galantis, John Newman, and Axwell&Ingrosso, performed at the festival.

The first day of the event, when The Script performed, attracted 53,000 fans. Another 58,000 people were present in the third day of the festival, when Armin van Buuren delivered a performance of almost five hours.

The flags of the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Israel and Canada could be spotted at this year’s festival, the organizers said.

The last night of the festival saw a brief incident occur when, during the performance of Romanian hip hop singer Grasu XXL, the sound and lights on stage went off. This happened shortly after the performer had insulted the Government during a piece. The public also chanted slogans against the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD). After a 30-minute break, the issue was fixed. The organizers said it was due to a malfunctioning generator.

The performer, who upon resuming his act declared that the young generation would change the country, ruled out, in a Facebook post, the hypothesis that the organizers might have cut the power because of the anti-government slogan he uttered. The organizers of the festival also explained that they are not involved in politics. “We don’t instigate to any kind of politics, but to music and to offering people joy,” Edy Chereji, the event’s marketing director, said.

Music festivals and tourism ministry partner to promote Romania

Black Eyed Peas to perform at Romania’s 2018 Untold festival

(Photo: Neversea Facebook Page)

[email protected]