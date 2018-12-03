Neversea festival at the Romanian seaside announces 2019 dates

The 2019 edition of the Neversea festival, held in Constanţa, at the Romanian seaside, will take place between July 4 and July 7.

The first 10,000 passes for the event will go on sale on December 5, at special prices, on the event’s website. They will cost RON 399 (EUR 85.6) plus taxes. The final price of the passes will be of RON 599 (EUR 128.5) plus taxes.

More than 150 international artists performed on the seven stages of the festival in 2018. Among them were The Script, Aloe Blacc, Armin van Buuren, Steve Aoki, Lost Frequencies, Axwell&Ingrosso, and Steve Angelo.

This year, 210,000 people, from Romania and from abroad, attended the festival. Most people came from Bucharest and Constanţa, followed by Cluj-Napoca, Ploieşti, Braşov and Timişoara. From outside of Romania, most participants came from UK, France, Israel, Germany and US.

Another 15,000 passes for Romania’s Untold festival sold in record time

[email protected]