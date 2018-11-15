Biggest mall owner in Romania wants to invest EUR 1.5 bln in revamping local train stations

Investment fund NEPI Rockcastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, is willing to invest EUR 1.5 billion in modernizing several train stations in the country, a Transport Ministry official has told local publication Club Feroviar.

Bucharest’s Gara de Nord and 15 other train stations in Romania could thus be modernized by NEPI Rockcastle through a public private partnership. The group will send a proposal in this sense to the Romanian government, according to the official.

NEPI Rockcastle is the biggest owner of shopping centers in Romania, with 24 local properties in its portfolio and a total surface of 726,000 sqm, which represents almost a quarter of the total modern retail stock in Romania, at the end of 2017. The group’s local retail portfolio generated EUR 116 million in rents in 2017.

