NEPI Rockcastle invests EUR 1 mln in shopping center in southern Romania

NEPI Rockastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, announced it would invest EUR 1 million in its Ploiesti Shopping City project.

The money will be used for modernizing the food court area, where five new restaurants will open, including the first sushi restaurant in Ploiesti.

The mall in Ploiesti opened in 2012 following a EUR 65 million investment. The fund also announced recently a EUR 3.5 million investment in the food court area of its biggest project in Bucharest, Mega Mall, only three years after the mall’s opening.

