Romanian group buys 47% stake in taxi app in Republic of Moldova

Romanian group Neogen acquired a 47% stake in the company managing the iTaxi.md booking app in the Republic of Moldova, Neogen CEO Calin Fusu wrote on his Facebook page.

Neogen.biz sold the local taxi app CleverTaxi to German group Daimler at the end of June.

“Together with the company’s new management, we hope to increase the level of services offered by iTaxi and to prove that the Moldovan startups can successfully cope with the competition from abroad,” Fusu said.

Elena Zgardan has become the company’s new general manager. She previously coordinated the Guvern24.md project.

“The main issue of the taxi market is that you can’t find a free car at peak hours, so iTaxi aims to attract as many taxi companies as possible to the iTaxi application,” said Elena Zgardan.

The iTaxi app was launched in 2013. It is currently used by 250,000 customers.

Founded in 2000, Neogen holds stakes in companies such as Bestjobs.eu and Vivre.eu.

