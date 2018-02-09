NATO navy drills with Romania in the Black Sea this week

Several NATO ships are organizing drills this week in the Black Sea, together with the Romanian Navy.

Six British, Romanian and Turkish ships are part of the Passing Exercise in the Black Sea which would allow the respective Navies to increase their cooperation and strengthen the naval presence in the region.

“It is essential that NATO and its allied nations work collectively, to ensure a strong maritime presence in the international waters of the Black Sea,” said SNMG2 Commander, Royal Navy Commodore Mike Utley.

The Black Sea region is of great strategic importance to all bordering nations, according to NATO’s release. This international water space is bordered by three Allied nations and two NATO Partner nations.

NATO conducts exercises and operations in the Black Sea in order to maintain a credible and capable defensive capability in accordance with treaty obligations, it added.

German media announced NATO’s military plans against Russia several months ago, but NATO did not confirm such a plan. However, it confirmed its concern over Russia’s breaking the Intermediary Nuclear Forces Treaty by installing missile systems endangering NATO bases in Europe. In its turn, Russia has expressed concern in the past over NATO installing anti-missile shields in Romania and Poland, saying it broke the same treaty and that it would take measure to defend itself.

(photo source: Mc.nato.int)