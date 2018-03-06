National Theater Festival returns with new edition in Bucharest this October

The 28th edition of the National Theater Festival (FNT) will be organized in Bucharest from October 19 to October 28, the organizers announced.

The event will also mark the Great Union Centennial with dedicated events and activities carried out under the slogan #fnt100 – National Theater Festival 2018 – in 100 events.

Theater critic Marina Constantinescu will be the artistic and selection director of this year’s edition of the festival, and the selection of shows will be announced in early July.

The 2018 edition of FNT will be dedicated to director Catalina Buzoianu (opening picture), a great personality of the Romanian culture who, through her artistic proposals and the sustained activity dedicated to the theatrical education and the scene, has deeply influenced the Romanian theater in the last 50 years.

More information about the 2018 FNT will be posted on the event’s website here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]