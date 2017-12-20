Over 70 songs in Romania’s national selection for Eurovision 2018

Local and international artists have registered more than 70 songs in this year’s national selection, hoping to represent Romania at the 2018 edition of Eurovision song contest.

The artists were able to register for the national selection until December 15.

Local artists such as Mihai Traistariu, Alex Florea, Feli, Jukebox, Eduard Santha and Xandra, as well as international composers from countries such as Belgium, Sweden, Italy, Spain and the Republic of Moldova are now competing to represent Romania at Eurovision 2018. The next step will be to perform their songs in front of a jury and the guests.

The 2018 edition of Eurovision will be organized in Lisbon, and will bring on the same stage the representatives of 42 countries. The final is scheduled for May 12.

Romania ranked seventh in the 2017 Eurovision final, its representatives Ilinca and Alex Florea gathering 282 points with their song Yodel It!. It was Romania’s best ranking in the competition since the success achieved by Paula Seling and Ovi at the 2010 edition in Oslo (third place), and the fourth best in the history of Romania’s participation in Eurovision.

Portugal was the big winner of the 2017 Eurovision, its representative Salvador Sobral winning the highest score of 758 points with the song Amar Pelos Dois.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Eurovision Romania on Facebook)