Romania’s National Library opens for the public on Saturdays

The National Library of Romania will be open to the public on Saturdays, starting July 1, the interim Culture Minister, Ionuț Vulpescu, said.

According to the new schedule, the open spaces of the library at the ground floor, the mezzanine and the first floor will be open between 09:00 and 17:00 on Saturdays. This means a total of 194 seats will be available.

Still, the reading rooms of the library, where readers can consult material in the library’s collection, will keep the same schedule. They are open from 10:00 to 18:00 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 12:00 to 20:00 on Tuesday and Thursday.

During the week, the open spaces are open from 08:00 to 18:00 on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 08:00 to 20:00 on Tuesday and Thursday, according to the schedule on the library’s website.

“It is unacceptable that the National Library has a schedule that makes its services difficult to access by those who need them most, meaning students. I have asked the interim manager of the library to find solutions to extend the program for the public, so that a higher number of people can access the library’s services. […] The program during the week will change soon, so that the institution will stay open throughout all week days until 20:00,” Vulpescu wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

Access to the National Library is free of charge.

(Photo source: Biblioteca Nationala a Romaniei Facebook Page)