Events:
National Day parade – December 1, 11:00, at the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest. Similar parades will also be organized in several cities across the country on this day.
December 1 Marathon – December 1, in IOR Park in Bucharest. Find out more here
December 1 at Cotroceni Museum – December 1, at the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest. More info here
December 1 at Therme – December 1, at Therme Bucharest, the biggest wellness and spa complex in Romania. More details here
Christmas fairs & markets – ongoing in several big cities in Romania. Find a list here
St. Nicholas fair – December 1-3, at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More information here
Exhibition of fossils of prehistoric mammals – starting December 1, at Dino Parc in Rasnov. More details here
Michelle Gurevich concert – December 1, at Control Club in Bucharest. More information here
Subcarpati Celebration concert – December 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here
Visual Art Fest – December 1-3, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here
Bucharest Short Film Festival – December 2-6, at Muzeul Taranului Cinema in Bucharest. Further details here
Movie openings:
Paddington 2
Starring Michael Gambon, Hugh Grant
Singularity
Starring Julian Schaffner, John Cusack
Movies coming up in December:
The Vault – premiere on December 8
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15
Father Figures – premiere on December 22
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29
