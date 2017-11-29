5 °C
videoNational Day mini-break calendar: National Day parade, St. Nicholas fair, concerts

by Irina Marica
Events:

National Day parade – December 1, 11:00, at the Arch of Triumph in Bucharest. Similar parades will also be organized in several cities across the country on this day.

December 1 Marathon – December 1, in IOR Park in Bucharest. Find out more here

December 1 at Cotroceni Museum – December 1, at the Cotroceni National Museum in Bucharest. More info here

December 1 at Therme – December 1, at Therme Bucharest, the biggest wellness and spa complex in Romania. More details here

Christmas fairs & markets – ongoing in several big cities in Romania. Find a list here

St. Nicholas fair – December 1-3, at the Peasant Museum in Bucharest. More information here

Exhibition of fossils of prehistoric mammals – starting December 1, at Dino Parc in Rasnov. More details here

Michelle Gurevich concert – December 1, at Control Club in Bucharest. More information here

Subcarpati Celebration concert – December 1, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here

Visual Art Fest – December 1-3, at Romexpo in Bucharest. More details here

Bucharest Short Film Festival – December 2-6, at Muzeul Taranului Cinema in Bucharest. Further details here

 

Movie openings:

Paddington 2

Starring Michael Gambon, Hugh Grant

Singularity

Starring Julian Schaffner, John Cusack

 

Movies coming up in December:

The Vault – premiere on December 8

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – premiere on December 15

Father Figures – premiere on December 22

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – premiere on December 29

 

