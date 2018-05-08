Former manager returns at the helm of Romania’s roads company

Narcis Neaga will take over as general manager of the state’s road management company – CNAIR starting May 12, the company’s board of directors has decided.

Current manager Stefan Ionita, who has held this position since January 2017, asked to return to his previous job as the company’s technical director.

Narcis Neaga was general manager of the national roads and highways company CNADNR between 2012 and 2015. The company was then reorganized by the technocrat government, in early 2016, and divided into two new entities, one of which is CNAIR.

After his dismissal, Neaga was investigated in a case of abuse of office related to the Sibiu-Orastie highway contract. The anticorruption prosecutors closed the case without indicting him in March 2018.

