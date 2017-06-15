Napolact producer records profit in Romania after five years of losses

Dutch group FrieslandCampina, which owns the dairy brand Napolact, recorded a turnover of RON 331 million (EUR 72.4 million) in Romania last year, up 4% over the previous year.

The company managed to record a small profit of almost EUR 3,800 after four years of losses. By comparison, the group saw a loss of over EUR 2.8 million in Romania in 2015.

FrieslandCampina returned to profit through the investments made in its two factories in Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures and by streamlining its operations. Besides that, the company saw a higher demand for the whole range of Napolact products, especially the Frico, Napolact Pur si Simplu brands and the Napolact bio products.

About 569 people worked for the company last year.

Multinationals such as Lactalis, Danone, FrieslandCampina, and Olympus have come to control more than 50% of the local dairy market, which is estimated at EUR 800 million annually.

