New edition of online French film festival begins in Romania

MyFrenchFilmFestival, an online festival dedicated to French cinema, is on this year between January 18 and February 18.

The films can be watched for free through the Orange TV Go app or at tvgo.orange.ro.

The festival highlights the new generation of French filmmakers while offering access to a large selection of French productions. The selection this year includes 12 feature films and 13 shorts.

The films in the competition will be assessed by a jury made up of world-known directors, alongside journalists and film critics. Three awards will be granted: a jury prize, an international media prize, and an audience award.

The films that are part of the festival’s selection are listed here.

MyFrenchFilmFestival is part of the wider France Romania Season 2019, which kicked off in Paris last year.

Icons from the collection of Romania’s Art Museum, on display at museum in Lyon

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]