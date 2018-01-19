Online French film festival returns to Romania

MyFrenchFilmFestival, an online festival dedicated to French cinema, returns for a fourth year in Romania, between January 19 and February 19.

The festival, which is at its eighth edition, is the first online one dedicated to French cinema that can be seen locally.

The films can be watched for free through the Orange TV Go app and on the site tvgo.orange.ro. The internet traffic is charged according to the provider. The films are available with Romanian subtitles.

The Romanian public can watch 25 feature films and 13 shorts, ranging in genre from comedies and dramas to thrillers and classic movies. Among the films available are Rock’n Roll, directed by Guillaume Canet, Ava, directed by Léa Mysius, and the classic Le Dernier Métro, François Truffaut’s 1980 film starring Catherine Deneuve and Gérard Depardieu.

The films competing in the festival will be judged by a jury made up by five directors and five film journalists and critics. The president of the jury is director Paolo Sorrentino, an Oscar and Golden Glove winner. More recently, Sorrentino directed the series The Young Pope, starring Jude Law.

In addition to a jury and an international press award, the audience can vote for a public’s choice award at myfrenchfilmfestival.com.

The brochure of the festival is available here.

