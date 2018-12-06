Three-day festival brings 80s-90s music stars to Timisoara next year

Diskoteka Festival, the biggest festival in Europe dedicated to the 80s-90s music, will be organized in Timisoara, in Western Romania, between May 31 and June 2, 2019.

The event will bring together more than 50 music stars of that period, such as Thomas Anders from Modern Talking, Jenny Berggren from Ace of Base, CC Catch, Alphaville, Sandra, Nana, Haddaway or East 17, according to information on the festival’s website. The lineup will also include No Mercy, Sabrina, LayZee AKA Mr President, Captain Jack, Dr. Alban, and Boney M, as well as Romanian artists, MCs and DJs.

Diskoteka Festival will be organized on the city’s Dan Păltinișanu Stadium, and will have five stages. It will also include a special moment dedicated to Michael Jackson.

Three-day passes are already on sale and can be purchased online at Diskoteka.ro and Bilete.ro. Further details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / Diskoteka)