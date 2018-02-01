Southern Romania city museums refurbished with EU funds

The buildings of the Arges County Museums and of the Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpana Art Gallery, in the southern Romania city of Pitesti, will be refurbished with EU funds amounting to RON 40 million (over EUR 8 million).

Both buildings are architectural monuments, and their refurbishment will be carried out in a partnership with the Culture Ministry, over a period of 44 months.

The Arges County Museum will be renovated in a project worth RON 21 million (EUR 4.5 million), most of it non-refundable financing. The works entail the structural consolidation of the building, the redoing of the damaged finishes, of the electricity network, of the plumbing and of the heating network.

The museum hosts permanent exhibitions on environment protection, Romanian fine arts, history and archeology, including Roman-era treasures uncovered on the country’s territory.

In the case of the Rudolf Schweitzer-Cumpana Art Gallery, the value of the project amounts to almost RON 20 million (EUR 4.3 million), out of which RON 19 million (EUR 4.1 million) is the non-refundable financing. The building of the gallery, dating back to the 19th century, is to undergo consolidation and renovation works.

(Photo: Draegenz/ Wikipedia)