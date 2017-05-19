Museum employees in Romania will protest this Saturday

Employees of public museums in Romania will organize a protest this Saturday, May 20, when a big event dedicated to museums will be organized, namely the Night of Museums.

The museum employees are unhappy with the unitary pay law draft, which they say places an important category of public sector employees, namely the employees of public museums and institutions managing the cultural patrimony, in a “discriminatory and unjust position,” reads the presentation of the Facebook event.

“Given that this category of public sector employees has been ignored by all wage increases, that it was abusively discriminated by the Emergency Ordinance 2/2007, we’re choosing to bring into attention the state of the national cultural heritage.”

Thus, on Saturday, the museum employees are expected to gather in front of the National History Museum starting 12:00. Then, they will march to the Culture Minister’s headquarters, where they will also protest from 15:00 to 16:30.

“The museum people don’t want to be ignored anymore! They exist!,” reads the presentation of the Facebook event.

Some 1,500 museum professionals and researchers in Romania to protest on May 20

What is on at the Night of Museums 2017 in Bucharest?

The Romanian castles you can visit for free…at the Night of Museums

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com